StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. StoneCo traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 100,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,433,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STNE. Credit Suisse Group cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in StoneCo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP raised its holdings in StoneCo by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $50,580,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

