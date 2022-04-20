Streamr (DATA) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.42 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. Streamr has a market cap of $58.42 million and approximately $13.85 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00033855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00103570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

