Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.01. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.73.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

