Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 1.92. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

