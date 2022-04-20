Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH) Shares Up 0.3%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 3,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 53,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH)

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

