Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.

SUMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,824. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.47.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,625 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $15,968,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 705,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

