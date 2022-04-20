Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,937. Sunrun has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $435.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.