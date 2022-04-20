Super Zero Protocol Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.28 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.12 or 0.07480684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00090987 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,193,751 coins and its circulating supply is 351,543,772 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

