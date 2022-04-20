Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Up 5.3%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $60.00. Approximately 5,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 379,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.63.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.91 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,039,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 409,099 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after acquiring an additional 378,797 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

