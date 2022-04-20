S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) vs. Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Financial Analysis

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A -60.77% -23.06% S&W Seed -23.68% -34.58% -15.68%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Local Bounti and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00 S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.72%. S&W Seed has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 197.97%. Given S&W Seed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and S&W Seed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 1,118.65 -$56.09 million N/A N/A S&W Seed $84.05 million 0.80 -$19.17 million ($0.52) -3.31

S&W Seed has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of S&W Seed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Local Bounti on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About S&W Seed (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

