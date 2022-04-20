Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.53

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and traded as high as $7.95. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 1,033 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

