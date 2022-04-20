Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.53

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and traded as high as $7.95. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 1,033 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAF)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.