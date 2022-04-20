Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,270 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,460,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,243,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

