Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned 2.84% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 197,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000.

Shares of FDNI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,711. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

