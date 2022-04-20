Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 42,323 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Hormel Foods makes up 0.9% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after acquiring an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,443. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

