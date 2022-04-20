Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Bio-Techne makes up about 0.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $11.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.61. 148,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,246. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

