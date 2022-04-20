Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $16.57 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 311,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 6.9% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,113,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 166,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 581,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,415. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

