Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $601,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Corteva by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 243,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. 4,258,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

