Sweet Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,604 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,996,000 after purchasing an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,734,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,157,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.64. The stock had a trading volume of 174,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.19. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

