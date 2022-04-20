Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,030 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. 24,535,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,502,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $280.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

