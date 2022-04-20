Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes $625,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,002. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

