Swop (SWOP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27,974.00

Swop (SWOP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Swop has a market cap of $9.17 million and $27,974.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swop has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00010214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.51 or 0.07421057 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00038993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,304.07 or 0.99924601 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,204,527 coins and its circulating supply is 2,172,034 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

