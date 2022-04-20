Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.90 and last traded at $160.12. Approximately 12,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 528,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.84.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94.
In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.