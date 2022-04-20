Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.90 and last traded at $160.12. Approximately 12,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 528,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

