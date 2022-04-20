Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

SYF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,178. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,786,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 647,466 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,498,000 after purchasing an additional 332,382 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,684,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,139,000 after purchasing an additional 620,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

