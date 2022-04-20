Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Buyback $2.80 billion in Outstanding Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,015,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

