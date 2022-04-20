Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.55

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.55 and last traded at $88.79, with a volume of 5366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

