Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001269 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $336.61 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.37 or 0.00271354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,734,777 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.