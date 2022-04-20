Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. 2,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Get Taisei alerts:

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.