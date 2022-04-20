Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.53

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $2.27. Tarena International shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 9,590 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tarena International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.03.

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tarena International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

