Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.94

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 9704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TH. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $723.87 million, a PE ratio of -140.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.
In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 75.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth $41,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.