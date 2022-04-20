Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.94

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 9704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TH. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $723.87 million, a PE ratio of -140.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 75.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth $41,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

