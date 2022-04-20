Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.86

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.86 and last traded at $39.16, with a volume of 482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

TARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

