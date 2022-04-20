Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Up 23.8% in March

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $643.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

