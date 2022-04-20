Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 37,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,946,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $643.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.