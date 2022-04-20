Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $631.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will report sales of $631.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $628.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $637.64 million. Teleflex reported sales of $633.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $2,289,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Teleflex by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $14,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $11.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.73. The stock had a trading volume of 344,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.78. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

