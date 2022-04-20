Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 410.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,206 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,068.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $2,853,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

