TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 13,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 511,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $574.82 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 150,000 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc bought 158,629 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,996.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,981,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,533,290.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,022,335 shares of company stock worth $7,793,926. 14.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

