Terracoin (TRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $407.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $558,902.53 and $407.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,372.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.67 or 0.00818582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00207792 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00024385 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

