Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.74.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,028.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $930.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $978.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

