Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $234,743,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.34. 105,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.45. The company has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

