The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will post sales of $527.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $544.10 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $492.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $34.46. 635,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,870. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

