The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. J. M. Smucker reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.32. 540,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.67. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

