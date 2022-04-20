The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Lowered by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,990. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 195.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

