The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Update

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 15,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 350,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 4.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $342,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 23.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.28.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

