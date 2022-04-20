The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on May 19th

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 82.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

The RMR Group stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $965.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

