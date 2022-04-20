The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives $772.50 Average PT from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $772.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.62) to GBX 880 ($11.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.37) to GBX 730 ($9.50) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.71) to GBX 890 ($11.58) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.