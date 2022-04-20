The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.93 Per Share

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $14.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $176.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.36.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,129,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.