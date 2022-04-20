The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $176.16 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day moving average of $165.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

