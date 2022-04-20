The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Raises Dividend to GBX 24 Per Share

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VTC opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £601.29 million and a P/E ratio of 24.51. The Vitec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,040 ($13.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,661.06 ($21.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,275.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,367.53.

VTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,840 ($23.94) to GBX 1,590 ($20.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,663.33 ($21.64).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

