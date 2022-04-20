The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Western Union stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Western Union by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

