TheStreet Downgrades Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) to C

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $111.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $52,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,777,000. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.