TheStreet Downgrades Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) to C

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82.
About Scholastic (Get Rating)
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
