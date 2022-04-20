TheStreet Downgrades Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) to C

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 49.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 39,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $10,004,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,060,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

